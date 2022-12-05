Emmanuel Macron Speaks About 'de-synchronisation' Between Europe And US

French President Emmanuel Macron started his state visit to the US on November 29, which ended on December 2. Emmanuel Macron spoke to the US media about "de-synchronisation" between the US and Europe. He raised the issue of American energy exports to Europe, which are costing Europe a lot of money as American energy is much more expensive than Russian energy.

Higher energy prices benefit America as the US is a nation which exports energy. Whereas higher energy prices have a negative impact on Europe because Europe does not have energy independence. It has to import energy from other regions. Higher energy prices undermine Europe's manufacturing sector as Europe's manufacturing sector's profitability is dependent on maintaining low operation cost. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Europe has decided to decrease its dependency on Russian energy and as a result it has to rely on other sources of energy.

US and Europe

America is a major source of energy but it is an expensive source, which is causing friction between US and Europe's bilateral relationship. "I think this administration and President Biden personally is very much attached to Europe. But when you look at the situation today, there is indeed a de-synchronisation. Why? Energy. Europe is a gas and oil buyer. The US is a producer," said Macron, as per a report from Sputnik. "With Russian natural gas drastically cut, Europe is buying more from the U.S., but at a price as much as six times what Americans pay. This, at a time when inflation and unemployment in France are hovering around 7%," he added. Macron clarified that Europe and the US are upholding the same principle in the Russia-Ukraine war, but he highlighted that the cost of the conflict is different on both sides of the Atlantic.

Shale revolution's impact on American energy security

The shale revolution, also known as the "fracking" revolution, has played a significant role in shaping the United States' energy security. The widespread adoption of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, technology has led to a surge in domestic oil and natural gas production, which has helped the United States reduce its dependence on imported energy and increase its energy security. This has also had a positive impact on the economy, as the increased domestic production has created jobs and boosted economic growth. Nations in Europe, be it Germany or UK, have shied away from shale exploration.