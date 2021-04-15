Emmanuel Macron Visits Notre Dame 2 Years After Devastating Fire, Hails Restoration Work

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday visited Paris’s most famous cathedral Notre Dam to check the progress of the restoration work and thank workers two years after the 12th-century monument was caught ablaze. The French president inspected the rebuilding efforts carried by the French ministers, architects, and the retired French army general, as he scaled the rooftop, tarpaulin “umbrella" damage, and spire. "In the next three years, a demanding and rigorous planning must be respected to meet our targets," French President Emmanuel Macron said. He added that the "immense" restoration work has been accomplished.

Two years ago, the church was destroyed on the evening of 15 April 2019, and the French firefighters doused the blazes in order to save the great medieval edifice. Macron’s government drafted a five-year restoration plan. A former general appointed by Macron to lead the restoration told the French reporters, that while Notre-Dame would be reopened for worship in April 2024, the restoration work will still continue beyond that date. The response has seen more than 833 million euros in both national and foreign donations. A probe is underway to determine the causes of the fire.

Pour sauver puis rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris, la mobilisation nationale a été exceptionnelle. Elle l'est toujours. Des experts de toute la France sont à l’œuvre sur ce chantier hors normes. pic.twitter.com/E5J1jabCvK — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2021

Spiritual, physical, psychological test

The rector of the 850-year-old building of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral told Euronews that he is hopeful France’s President will achieve the milestone of restoration. There has been severe damage cathedral's roof that toppled its spire but the first responders managed to save the bell towers and outer walls from collapse. "Two years ago, when I stood on the parvis, you are completely stunned by this fire," Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the cathedral's rector, told the European outlet in a French translated statement. “It was a spiritual, physical, psychological test. You see your cathedral burning. You are unable to do something without just trusting the firefighters,” he said. "And now, two years later, it is hoped that keeps me going.” French President Macron has spent close to an estimated €160 million for the repair work. His restoration efforts fall in line with when Paris will host the Olympics.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron)