Antarctica: Satellite Imagery Discovers 20% More Emperor Penguin Colonies

In an interesting discovery, recent satellite imagery has uncovered that there are nearly 20% more emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica than previously known. While studying the threat that climate change poses to this beautiful species, researchers and scientists found 11 new colonies taking the total number of colonies to 61 in the continent of Antarctica. Researchers believed that the study will be an important tool to analysing the impact of environmental change on the population of the penguins.

The authors of the journal 'Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation' have elaborated that they used images from the European Commission's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission to locate the birds. The satellite observes the planet and the ongoing changes in the environment.

READ | 'Double Danger': Rare Two-headed Russell's Viper Rescued In Maharashtra; Watch Video

READ | Quake Hits Odisha After Kozhikode Plane Crash, Netizens Say 'each Day Of 2020 Is Disaster'

Emperor penguins need sea ice to breed. They live in extremely cold conditions and remote areas with temperatures dipping to minus 50-degree Celsius, hence it becomes difficult to conduct a study on the magnificent species.

Scientists have been studying and in search of new colonies by trying to find the excrement stains on the ice as they looked for brown pixels marking the stained areas on the satellite image.

According to media reports, the discovered colonies only take the overall population count up to just over 500,000 penguins, which is about 265,500 to 278,500 breeding pairs.

Researchers believe the only threat to emperor penguins in climate change as the sea ice once melted can't be restored back. Also, a change at a local level will not help tackle climate change as it is a global problem. It is stated that the penguin colonies in some parts of Antarctica have declined by more than 75% in the past 50 years as a result of climate change.

(Representative image, credits: AP)

READ | Reptile With 'Broomstick-like' Neck Named After Mythical Sea Monster, Details Inside

READ | Owl Hangs Out With Man, Binod And Other Offbeat News That Took Place From August 1 To 8