Employee Blames News Corp For 'irresponsible' Coverage Of Australian Bushfires

An employee of News Corp Australia has called the company’s coverage of the bushfires ‘irresponsible.’ Emily Townsend, a commercial finance manager at the media organisation, said that the coverage of the crisis has diverted people’s attention away from climate change.

Lashed out for its coverage

Townsend claimed that News Corp’s decision to take its approach in such a devastating time for the country, communities and the environment is a step too far for any of its stakeholders to ignore and continue with their daily tasks without thinking for a minute about they are contributing to.

The Australian, which is owned by News Corp was lashed out for its misleading coverage of the bush fires. In one of its articles, it said that the blazes were ‘nothing new.’ It also stated that climate change could not be ruled out as a cause adding that the bushfires are the cost of living in a fire-prone country.

The magazine also supported PM Scott Morrison’s decision to go on a vacation. A complementary piece in the newspaper said that nobody can blame the Australian Prime Minister for taking a well-earned break with his family..

Michael Miller, executive chairman of said that Townsend resigned in December and was due to leave shortly. He also added that the dedication and professionalism that their journalists showed has kept the community, particularly the ones who are affected informed and supported.

