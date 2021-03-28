Employees In Spain To Work 4-days A Week As Part Of 3-year Pilot Project To Benefit Firms

In order to counter the stress and exhaustion that the workforce is likely to be a victim of, Spain's Más País progressive party has suggested cutting one more day from the work-week, giving the employees a three-day weekend. Spain is the first country in Europe that has launched this experiment that is a 3-year pilot project which will use 50 million euros ($59 million) from the massive Covid-19 recovery fund of the European Union to compensate at least 200 mid0size firms, as they adopt the 32-hour working week pattern.



What is this three-year pilot project proposed by Mas Pais?

Interestingly, the workers will not be deprived of their pay as they avail themselves one more day as off. Hector Tejero, a lawmaker with the Mas Pais in Madrid was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that while the readjustment leads to a real net reduction of working hours, the full-time contract salaries will be maintained. The funds under the three-year pilot project will also be directed towards subsidising the extra costs of all the employers in the first year, and later reduce the government's aid to 50 percent and 25 percent the remaining two years — a blueprint released by the Mai Pais suggests.

'One rule fits all method might not be applicable to all'

"The project in place will observe if we can improve the competitiveness and productivity of our companies and employees. It is not aimed at using European funds for Spaniards to work less," Tejero explained. While there are arguments in the favour of the experiment, critics like ESADE Business School's Carlos Victoria have warned that this one rule fits all method is not likely to be applicable to all sectors. "There are probably industries or economic areas in which a reduction of working hours won't necessarily lead to productivity gains," the research economist pointed.



A study in the Cambridge Journal of Economics published earlier this year predicted that if work hours were cut by 35-40 percent in 2017, the GDP would have grown by 1.5 percent and nearly 560,000 people would be employed. A firm in the south of Spain — Software Delsol in 2020 invested 400,000 euros in one such project to reduce working hours for 190 employees. The company saw a 28 percent reduction in absenteeism while employees use their day-offs to visit banks or see a doctor. The sales of Software Delsol also shot up by 20 percent in 2020 and no employee has since then quit the firm, the Journal reported.

'Spain must consider repair of the country's dysfunctional labour market'

However, many experts are of the view that given the aftermath of Covid-19, where economies are suffering, Spain must consider fixing the country's dysfunctional labour market which is dragging one of Europe's highest unemployment rates and is being criticised for low-wage jobs. On the contrary, Mas Pais argued that "it is better to try first and later decide on how to scale it up, or whether to do it at all."