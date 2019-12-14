Employees To Face 'smell Check' If They Spend More Than 10 Mins, Toilet Sign Says

A workplace bathroom sign claiming that employees must not spend more than ten minutes inside or else would have to face a 'smell check' has taken the internet by storm. According to an international media outlet, the sign was an attempt to deter workers from taking long breaks. The poster was posted on the bathroom door of an unidentified office. The sign read, “If in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on the phone”. "If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to the office," the second part warned.

The sign which was initially shared on Imgur went viral on Reddit. Internet users had all kind of reactions to the sign. One user wrote, “Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?" While another said, "I'd stop flushing just in case”. A user also wrote, “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job." Another added, "Wait, so if it stinks then you don't get in trouble but if it doesn't you do... ?"

Employees taking long breaks

If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone," the first part of the sign says. "If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to office," the second part warns pic.twitter.com/LXvHzY4Lbh — Rajeev Agrawal (@FattyMotu) December 14, 2019

150 smart toilets installed in Shanghai

Shanghai toilets similarly will be warning municipal staff if a person spends over 15 minutes. New smart public toilets have been installed in Shanghai, as a part of China’s efforts to utilize its artificial intelligence (AI) into various aspects the common man’s day to day life, for example, airport security and garbage sorting to even going to the loo. Around 150 smart toilets have been installed across the city. The artificial Intelligence includes human body sensors, fitted inside the toilets that use infrared rays and ultrasound to detect the person inside the cubicle and will simultaneously keep a track of the time the person has spent sitting there, a document recently released by the city government explained.

