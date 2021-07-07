Endangered Blue Whales Are Singing Off India’s Southwest Coast: Study

Blue whales are singing off the southwest coast of India, according to research from the University of Washington. The findings suggest that this region, which is considered to be boosting tourism, should be included in conservation efforts.

Whales were spotted in Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 low-lying islands west of the Indian state of Kerala, during analysis made between late 2018 and early 2020.

The analysis also revealed that the months of April and May are when whales are most active. The study was published in the journal of Marine Mammal Science.

'Songs' of Blue Whale

Blue whales, which can grow upto 100 feet long, have their own distinct song. The scientists also report a new song heard off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, as well as the central and southwest Indian Ocean.

The song was first heard in 2017 by Salvatore Cerchio, director of the African Aquatic Conservation Fund's Cetacean Program, he described it as unique.

Interesting facts about Blue Whales

The presence of blue whales in Indian waters is widely documented from multiple strandings and some live sightings of blue whales. However, fundamental questions such as where blue whales may be discovered, what they eat, how long they spend in Indian waters, and when they do so remain completely unknown.

One of the significant findings of this study is that blue whales are indeed found in Lakshadweep on a regular basis. The whales are thought to be residing in the northern Indian Ocean and visit the Lakshadweep on a seasonal basis, according to experts.

While massive blue whales graze in the waters near Antarctica, smaller pygmy blue whale population have been discovered in the Indian Ocean, which is the world's third-largest ocean.

The population of Blue whales have just recently begun to recover following a global moratorium on commercial whaling, but they now face additional pressure from the region's increasing petroleum and fishing industries. Researchers are hopeful that this discovery will increase awareness about blue whales, as more research and action is needed to conserve them