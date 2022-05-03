Endurance Runner Jacky Hunt Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Marathons

Jacky Hunt, a cancer survivor, and amputee marathoner, on Sunday, smashed the Guinness World Records after she completed the most consecutive marathons. The 46-year-old athlete clocked 104 marathons in 104 days, setting an unofficial women's world record. Jacky says he woke up with an unsettling feeling, finally relieved that the run was over, she told BBC. "Part of me was really happy to be done and the other part kept thinking I need to go running," Hunt said.

However, Hunt's record will take at least three months for ratification, the Britain-based Guinness World Record committee said.

'I feel lighter': Jacky Hunt

Amputee marathon runner breaks Guinness World Record

Speaking to BBC, Hunt poured out her feelings post the monumental achievement. She is currently recovering from the exhaustion of the record-chasing effort. Hunt began her quest in January, covering a classic 42.2-kilometer marathon on a loop course in her hometown in Arizona. "I feel lighter than I have the whole 104 marathons," she told BBC.

Born and brought up in South Africa, Hunt has also lived in Britain and Netherlands. She lost her left leg below the knee due to rare bone cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma at 26 years of age. She runs on a carbon-fibre prosthesis after her leg was amputated two weeks after the diagnosis. Hunt said, running gave her the confidence she thought she would never have. "It was a roller coaster," she recalled.

Marathon 104 and my final Marathon, what a journey. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support during this challenge and donating, we hit 50k🤗 #icandohardthings #Saturday pic.twitter.com/lGfRqKXVPm — Jacky Hunt-Broersma (@NCrunnerjacky) April 30, 2022

Amputee marathon runner Hunt, who had taken up running in 2016, had set an original goal to run 100 marathons in 100 days in aim to beat Alyssa Clark's record of 95 sets in 2020. However, she later learned a non-disabled runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark's record with 101 marathons in 101 days. It is then that she realised she has to run 102. Ending at 104, Hunt has completed 2,734 miles in total.

Documenting the runs on social media, Jacky has raised $88,000 for Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit that provides running prostheses for potential amputees runners. "Running has made such a difference in my mental state and it showed me how strong my body can be. It gave me a total new acceptance of who I am," she told BBC. For next, Hunt is determined to join the 240 miles race in Utah coming October.

(Image: @JackyHunt-Broersma/Twitter)