Engine On United Airlines' Boeing 777 Plane Was Showing Signs Of Metal Fatigue: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on February 22 said that that damage to a fan blade on an engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight is consistent with metal fatigue. According to CNN, the new findings is the most significant in the investigation into Saturday’s in-flight incident that led United Airlines to ground all of its Boeing 777 powered by PW4000 series engines. The NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said that the preliminary investigation indicated damage to one fan blade in the plane’s right engine.

While speaking to reporters, Sumwalt informed that the blade broke free at the hub, likely hitting another that was broken mid-span. He said that a section of a blade was being flown by private jet to a Pratt & Whitney lab where it will be examined on Tuesday. Further, the investigators believe that they can determine how long the blade was damaged before it failed.

As per reports, the investigators said that the PW4000 engine in question had 22 blades. They found one lodged inside in the jet engine’s containment ring while another was found in a soccer field in Broomfield, Colorado, where police said that the hobbled airliner dropped a mile-long trail of debris. Sumwalt said that the flight fuselage also had damage to a non-critical composite piece designed to make the plane more aerodynamic.

The investigators said that the engine in question will be removed from the aircraft for additional inspection. NTSB officials said that they have begun the analysis of the flight’s cockpit voice and flight data records. They, however, also added that investigation is just a beginning as the process typically takes more than a year.

Airlines ‘temporarily’ remove Boeing 777 planes

Meanwhile, in the wake of the engine failure, United Airlines announced that it is 'temporarily' removing all of its Boeing 777 planes currently in service that are powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines. The move is “voluntary and temporary” and should disrupt only a “small number of customers”. It came after the FAA issued an emergency order saying it would be stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 aeroplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred. United Airlines in a separate statement said that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board when this incident occurred. All passengers were to be rebooked on a new flight to Hawaii, the airline said.

