Enjoy Hot Sand Bath In Japan's Ibusuki City For Healing

Ibusuki, a city in Kagoshima, Japan, gives a unique experience to the visitors. Ibusuki city is known for its volcanic landforms. Visitors enjoy having a sand bath in Ibusuki. The hot temperature of the hot spring is used to heat the sand and then it is used to warm the body of the customers. The hot sand bath heals the body and cures various health issues like stiff back, improves blood circulation, etc.

"The high temperature of the hot spring used to heat the sand and then it is used to warm the body of customers, so we call it Hot Sand Bath," said Sand Bath Hall Staff.

For taking a sand bath, visitors can borrow a 'yukata', get into a sandpit and the assistance from assistants helps them to cover their body with healing sand. The heated sand will warm the whole body and the weight of sand helps in improving blood circulation. The visitors are also offered facilities with a steam sand bath located right by the sea.

The staff of the Sand Bath Hall Staff said that the idea has been used for 40 years. The area was famous for hot springs. Recently, the historical politician Takamori Saigo and his group visited here. The group and Takamori Saigo took the sand bath to get healed.

The people experience better health after taking a sand bath. One visitor told ANI that his heartbeat was better and blood circulation has improved after taking the sand bath. The staff has kept a clock in the sand bath hall. The clock is used to remind people that they should not remain in the sand for more than 10 minutes. Visitors have travelled to Ibusuki's shoreline in search of a sandy cure for healing stiff back, neck, and various other medical conditions.

"I feel refresh in a short time. My heartbeat is better and blood circulation has improved. It is better from normal hot spring," ANI quoted a visitor as saying.

IMAGE: ANI

Inputs from ANI