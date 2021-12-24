Enlisting Ukraine Into NATO Poses Serious Military Risks: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a decision to enlist Ukraine in NATO and deploy missiles near Russia's borders pose a severe military risk. He warned that this could even lead to a large-scale military confrontation in Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina based newspaper Oslobođenje reported.

The Russian Foreign Minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the route of dragging Kyiv into NATO with the likelihood of the installation of assault missile systems near the Russian borders present unacceptable dangers to Russia's security, which will trigger major military risks for all parties concerned.

Lavrov added that the United States' aggressive approach against Russia generates a toxic atmosphere and hampers the creation of peaceful contact between the countries. He continued by pointing out that their interactions with Washington has led to an unfavourable scenario and there has been a lot of tension between them, Oslobođenje reported. He accused the Americans of being overtly antagonistic as they impose sanctions, "make baseless charges against Russia, and do other hostile actions". Lavrov said that America's action towards Russia contributes to a toxic environment that hampers calm professional communication.

Russia seeks NATO assurance, warns failure may lead to new conflict

As per a report by Russian state-owned Sputnik, the US accused Russia of assembling a Russian military force near Ukraine's border, which intensified tensions between the West and Russia. In their response, Moscow also pointed out that NATO's increase of military action near Russian borders poses danger to its national security.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released security assurances recommendations to the United States and NATO, which specifically stated that the alliance will not extend into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that if NATO and the US do not reply to Russia's demand for security, it might lead to a new conflict.

Putin blames US, allies for escalating tensions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, during a press conference on Thursday blamed the US and its allies for escalating tensions over Ukraine and demanded a response to Moscow's recommendations, NBC reported. Putin said it was up to the United States and NATO to deliver the security guarantees that Moscow demanded last week, but he stated that if their demand is not met, they will have to take some action.

(Image: AP)