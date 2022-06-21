Enraged Mob Attacks People At Indian Centre's Yoga Day Event In Maldives; Probe Launched

In a shocking incident, an enraged mob stormed the Maldives National Football Stadium, disrupting an ongoing yoga and meditation session. June 21 is being celebrated as International Yoga Day, with events marked across the globe. As per reports that have surfaced on the internet, the Indian Cultural Centre had organised a yoga and meditation hour in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment.

Mob attacks people at Indian centre's Yoga Day event in Maldives; video surfaces

However, extremists attacked people at the Indian Cultural Centre's Yoga Day event in the Maldives. Videos of the incident emerged on social media platforms where the miscreants could be seen entering the Galolhu stadium where people were performing Yoga on eighth International Yoga Day. They uprooted the flags in the stadium and used them to attack the participants of the event.

As per reports, the incident took place at 6.30 AM when the event was going on. Diplomats, government officials and Maldives ministers were also reportedly a part of the event. The attendees alleged that the mob threatened them while creating a ruckus at the stadium. Tear gas cannisters were used by the cops to disperse the mob, as per reports.

After the incident, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih issued a statement and said an investigation had been launched into the incident that had happened at the Galolhu Stadium.

"An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law," the leader's statement on Twitter read.