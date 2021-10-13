Ahead of the UN COP26, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that the UK could face more floods and droughts, rising sea levels and greater demand on water supplies due to climate change. According to a press release, the government agency warned that adaption is just as important as actions to cut greenhouse gases. It is a case of “adapt or die”, the Environment Agency said, adding that deadly events such as the flooding in Germany this summer would hit the United Kingdom if the nation did not make itself resilient to the more violent weather the climate emergency was bringing.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the agency, said, “While mitigation might save the planet, it is adaptation, preparing for climate shocks, that will save millions of lives. Choosing one over the other on the basis of a simple either/or calculation is like telling a bird it only needs one wing to fly.”

Boyd added, “Some 200 people died in this summer’s flooding in Germany. That will happen in this country sooner or later, however high we build our flood defences, unless we also make the places where we live, work and travel resilient to the effects of the more violent weather the climate emergency is bringing. It is adapt or die. With the right approach, we can be safer and more prosperous. So let’s prepare, act and survive.”

EA warns of worse environmental incidents

As per the press note, the EA said that climate change would exacerbate the pressure on the UK's water environment and make it harder to ensure clean and plentiful water. It added that the agency alone cannot protect everyone from increasing flood and coastal risks. It also said that the traditional flood defences will also not be able to prevent all flooding and coastal erosion.

Further, in its report, the Environment Agency went on to say that there will be more and worse environmental incidents, such as flooding, water shortages and pollution. It added that regulation is not ready for climate change and the natural world cannot adapt as fast as the climate is changing. The EA noted that population growth and climate change will increase water demands and mean that if no action is taken between 2025 and 2050, more than 3.4 billion extra litres of water a day will be needed for resilient public water supplies.

In response to the EA’s report, environment department Defra said that it was taking key measures to protect the country from the effects of global warming. The EA also said that it was working with the government, businesses and communities on flood protection and with watchdog Ofwat on water supplies. It added that the EA is focusing on restoring and creating peatlands, wetlands and other habitats to create resilient places for wildlife, reduce the risk of flooding, improve water quality and boost access to green spaces for people.

(Image: AP)