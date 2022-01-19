Erdogan Invites Russian, Ukrainian Presidents To 'settle Disagreements' In Turkey: Report

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey ‘to settle disagreements' between the nations. The Sabah newspaper quoted Turkish President’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin as saying on Wednesday, “Turkey is ready to act in any role to reduce the tension between Russia and Ukraine. President Erdogan is holding negotiations both with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.”

“In actual fact, he has even invited them both to come to Turkey, if they want to meet and sort out their problems and disagreements,” Kalin also said, according to the newspaper.

The Turkish President’s spokesperson also said that President Erdogan “will go to Ukraine in the coming weeks for negotiations with Zelensky." Kalin’s latest remarks came after Erdogan repeatedly said last year that he was willing to mediate in settling the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. It is to note that in the course of telephone talks held in December 2021, Russian President Putin had pointed out to Erdogan that Ukraine had continued to pursue a policy disrupting Minsk Accords on settling the situation in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia considering own scenarios if tensions escalate over Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia is considering its own scenarios if tensions near the Ukrainian border escalate in the future but has fewer than the 18 scenarios put forth by the United States Undersecretary of State, Victoria Nuland, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The Russian official’s remarks came after Nuland on Saturday said that Washington has readied at least 18 scenarios to respond to Moscow’s ‘aggression’ near Ukraine. The US Undersecretary of State also said that the country’s conversations with its allies have been about “inflicting very sharp pain very fast if Russia makes this move in any form.”

Responding to Nuland’s remarks, Peskov said in a press briefing on Monday, “Of course, in the context of the current situation, Russia is thinking about how to ensure its own security. We know that Mrs Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios; we believe that there should be far fewer of them because the formulation of the question is extremely correct for us; there is no need to make it complicated because it is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific.”

