Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday remarked that the presidential and parliamentary elections are progressing smoothly, and he expressed optimism that the results would benefit both the Turkish people and the country.

"I have been following the process since morning, the interior minister told me that voting is going on without any problems or incidents at the moment," Erdogan told reporters after casting his ballot at a polling place in Istanbul's Uskudar district.

Around 11:45 a.m. (08:45 GMT), Erdogan and his wife arrived at the polling station for voting, reported Sputnik news. "It is very important that all our voters vote before 5:00 p.m. without any fear, to show the strength of democracy. I wish the outcome to be good for our democracy, our people and our state," he said.

Turkey heads to polls

On Sunday, Turkey is holding crucial parliamentary and presidential elections that are anticipated to be closely fought and may pose the greatest opposition Erdogan has encountered in his two decades of rule.

The outcome of the elections could either give Erdogan, who is becoming more authoritarian, another five-year term in office, or pave the way for a more democratic future, as advocated by his opposition. Polling began at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will conclude at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). Media outlets are prohibited from reporting interim results until an embargo is lifted at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT), and there are no exit polls available.

In a first for his 20-year reign, opinion polls suggest that the populist Erdogan, aged 69, is competing from behind his opponent. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left, pro-secular Republican People's Party (CHP), and the candidate of a united opposition coalition, has a narrow advantage in the surveys. If neither candidate secures more than 50% of the votes, the presidential contest will be determined through a run-off election on May 28.

The elections are being held during the year when Turkey commemorates the centennial of the establishment of the republic, and over 64 million individuals, including 3.4 million expatriate voters, are qualified to vote. Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally high, demonstrating ongoing trust in this form of civic engagement in a nation where freedom of expression and assembly have been curtailed.

The elections are taking place amidst economic chaos in Turkey, with critics attributing the blame to the government's mismanagement of the economy and a sharp rise in the cost of living.

Additionally, the country is still coping with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that ravaged 11 southern provinces in February, claiming over 50,000 lives due to unsafe buildings. Erdogan's administration has faced criticism for its tardy and insufficient reaction to the calamity, as well as its lackadaisical enforcement of building regulations that aggravated the suffering.