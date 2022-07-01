Erdogan Says Sweden To Extradite 73 Terrorists To Turkey, Calls It 'diplomatic Victory'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said that in acordance with the joint memorandum he signed with Sweden and Finland that paves way for their entry into NATO, the latter have agreed that "73 Kurdish terrorists will be extradited." "We expect our allies to take into consideration our concerns not just at a rhetorical level but also through facts ", Erdogan on the sidelines of the 2-day NATO Summit at Madrid.

Further elaborating on the memorandum signed between Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm, Turkey said that it involves security guarantees that convinced Ankara to lift the veto on the candidature of the Scandinavian countries to the Atlantic Alliance.

“If the promise is not kept, we will do what is necessary in the agreement,” Erdogan warned. He asseretd that Turkey would not send the ratification of the agreement to the parliament if Sweden does not extradite the terrorists and fulfill these obligatinos. "We will not send [ratification of agreement] to parliament," he reiterated.

Nordic states pledged to distance themselves from 'terrorist' groups

The two nordic states have pledged to distance themselves from groups such as PKK that Turkish government deems as terrorist organisations. The Turkish leader called the move a "diplomatic victory" for Ankara, one that is beneficial for Turkey's own national interests. Erdogan said on Thursday that all of Turkey's "delicate issues" have been taken into account by NATO in the 10-article agreement. He further stated at a conference concluding the summit, that Ankara will monitor the implementation of the memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland.

"We have strongly emphasised the message that we expect genuine solidarity from our allies, not only in words but also in action," he said, according to the Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

Erdogan called on Sweden and Finland to fulfil their promises before the ratification of the security deal in the Turkish parliament. "If they do not fulfil promised obligations, the memorandum will not reach the Turkish parliament for approval," Erdogan was quoted as saying. At the crucial NATO summit, Turkey agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, in a major breakthrough in an impasse. President Sauli Niinistö announced on Twitter that the three countries’ leaders signed a historic joint agreement which “confirms that Turkey at the Madrid Summit this week supports the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.”

Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine pushed the two previously neutral states of Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held non-aligned military status, and seek membership in NATO. Ankara signed the memorandum in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.