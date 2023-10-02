Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an irate speech to the lawmakers before the inaugural session at the parliament, said that Ankara 'no longer expects anything from the European Union, which has kept us waiting at its door for 40 years'. Erdogan, in an angst-laden speech, said that Ankara has 'fulfilled all the promises we made to the European Union, but they [EU] have hardly fulfilled any of their promises'.

Turkish President underscored that he will 'not accept any new requirements or conditions in the accession process to the bloc'. Ankara, a member of the US-led Western military bloc NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] has been seeking membership in the European Union [EU]. In a written statement in May on Europe Day, Erdogan asked the European lawmakers to focus on a common denominator and the fundamental values between Brussels and Ankara rather than sifting through the mere differences for accession bid.

Turkey’s full membership is a requirement for the bloc’s future, President Erdogan said, emphasising that it is 'to the benefit of both sides in the world' to ignore the conflict of interests. EU and Turkey accession negotiations began in 2005. The process, however, suffered a stalemate even as Ankara remained a key economic and defense partner for the EU.

Ireful Erdogan declares end to EU membership-bid

Last week, an ireful Erdogan declared an end to his country's bid to join the 27-nation bloc. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Ankara's conviction of a teacher linked to the 2016 failed coup for allegedly downloading an encrypted messaging app linked with the alleged plotters. An EU ruling said that the rights of Yuksel Yalcinkaya were violated by Ankara and that it could create a significant precedent, with thousands of other similar cases pending before the Strasbourg-based court.

Turkish President Erdogan has held US-based Turkish Islamic scholar and preacher Fethullah Gulen's fraternal movement responsible for the attempt to oust Erdogan in 2016. It had sought to extradite the scholar from the US for years. The Turkish government alleges that a messaging app called ByLock was used to coordinate the plot.

Turkey convicted hundreds of thousands of people for having alleged links to the outlawed group of Gulen, but many maintain their innocence. EU listed the 'procedural shortcomings' in the trial of Yalcinkaya detained by Turkish security forces in 2016 and convicted in 2017. EU ruled against Turkey, stating that 'there had been violations of the right to a fair trial, to no punishment without law and to freedom of association' with respect to Yalcinkaya's case.

View of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France. Credit: AP

In its ruling, ECHR said, "Anyone who had used ByLock could, in principle, be convicted [in Turkey] on that basis alone of membership of an armed terrorist organisation."

Erdogan responded heavy-handedly, saying that the 'villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them'. Ankara was accused by the EU of flouting a succession of rulings by its court. Yilmaz Tunc, Turkish minister of justice lambasted the European Union in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “It is unacceptable for the ECHR to exceed its authority and give a verdict of violation by examining the evidence on a case for which our judicial authorities at all levels deem the evidence sufficient." Ankara maintains that ECHR is not a cassation court, and therefore holds no authority to evaluate evidence related to the state's national law.

“Although the ECHR has repeatedly stated in its jurisprudence that it does not have the authority to evaluate evidence, it has resorted to evaluating evidence when it comes to FETO trial,” Tunc asserted on X, using a derogatory acronym for Gulen’s Movement.

Ankara, EU bristle over 'shallow and non-visionary' 2022 report

The fate of Turkey's EU membership bid hung by a thin thread after a damning report from the European Parliament ahead of the resumption of the country’s EU accession talks that called on the leadership to 'honour' certain terms unacceptable to Ankara. In response to the document, Erdogan threatened to 'part ways' from the bloc, saying that it is the European Union that is trying to break away from Turkey.

EU is 'making efforts to sever ties with Turkey', Erdogan told reporters as he departed for the 78th UN General Assembly in New York. "We will evaluate the situation, and if needed we will part ways with the EU," he added. Turkish president bristled over the document that outlined fixing the democratic shortcomings including censorship laws as a prerequisite for the membership.

EU demanded that Turkey adhere to the restrictive measures framework established by the bloc on November 11, 2019, in response to Ankara's illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The 2022 European Parliament report clarified that the 'accession process [of Turkey] cannot resume under the current circumstances'.

Turkish parliament, in turn, demanded that the EU must explore 'a parallel and realistic framework' for EU-Turkey relations. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry debunked the EU's report calling it plainly 'unjust accusations and prejudices' based on the disinformation of anti-Turkey circles. The document is 'a reflection of the European Parliament’s usual shallow and non-visionary approach, both in its relations with our country and the future of the EU'.