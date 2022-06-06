Erdogan Wants Swedish PM To Sack Defence Minister Hullqvist Over Support For Kurds: Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the Swedish Prime Minister should terminate the country's Defence Minister Peter Hullqvist. Erdogan's demand is based on a statement Hulqvist made ten years ago at a party celebrating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan, Euractiv reported citing Swedish daily Expressen. According to reports, Hultqvist had attended a celebration marking PKK's 33rd anniversary at the People's House in Borlänge in 2011. Back then, he had claimed that he attended the event as he wanted to defend the Kurds.

According to Hultqvist, he intended to express his support for the Kurdish Peace and Democratic Party's attempts to have Kurdish recognised as Turkey's official language. "I said that the Kurds should be respected as a people, that it is wrong to persecute those who are members of the Peace and Democratic Party. It is wrong to imprison people and deny the Kurds the use of their language in official contexts,” Hultqvist stated in 2011, Expressen reported. He had further stated that he does not promote violence or terror, and that supporting the Peace and Democratic Party is a peaceful solution to the Kurdish demand.

Turkey continues to oppose Sweden & Finland's NATO membership bid

Notably, Turkish President Erdogan continues to oppose Sweden and Finland's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership bid. He has also claimed that Sweden and Finland are yet to provide any substantial response on their bid for NATO membership. Speaking at the Parliament in Ankara on June 1, Erdogan also slammed Sweden and Finland for "supporting terrorists" and asserted that the intergovernmental military alliance is a security bloc which does not support terrorist groups. He also accused Sweden and Finland of hosting terrorist centres in their territories.

Erdogan accuses Nordic countries of 'promoting terrorism' in Turkey

Erdogan specifically noted the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Forces (YPG), which Ankara considers terrorist organisations in the Nordic countries. He further accused the Nordic nations of "promoting terrorism" in Turkey by providing substantial financial and military assistance to the PKK, the YPG, and other terrorist organizations. Meanwhile, the Turkish President has also announced a cross-border operation in northern Syria in an attempt to resolve the country's security concerns.

