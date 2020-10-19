Ersin Tatar Defeats Incumbent Mustafa Akinci In Northern Cyprus Elections

Ankara-backed right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar won the presidential election in northern Cyprus, defeating the incumbent and reunification supporter Mustafa Akinci. Northern Cyprus is a de-facto sovereign state but has only been recognised by Turkey since the international community considers it to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

During his victory speech, Tatar thanked Erdogan for the continued support and called on the global community and Greek Cypriots to respect their "fight for freedom.” The 60-year-old politician said that his party is fighting to exist within the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, adding that they deserve sovereignty.

Tatar, a pro-Turkey voice, supports a two-state solution for the divided island in the Mediterranean. After the surprise victory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his favoured candidate and vowed to continue providing support to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

"I congratulate Ersin Tatar who has been elected president... Turkey will continue to provide all types of efforts to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people," he tweeted.

Read: Lebanon Agrees To Take Back Migrants Sailing To Cyprus, Heighten Coastal Surveillance

Read: Turkey Begins Annual Military Drill In Cyprus As Tension Escalates In Mediterranean

Turkey-Greece relations

Tatar’s win could further strain the Turkey-Greece relations as they continue to fight over refugee influx from war-torn Syria and access to disputed waters of Mediterranean. Earlier this month, the Turkish navy said that the research ship at the centre of oil and gas exploration controversy will return to the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish ship Oruc Reis had returned last month to waters near southern Turkey, a move welcomed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as a "positive first step". However, the latest advisory to carry out a seismic survey revived tensions with Greece. According to the maritime notice, two other vessels - the Ataman and Cengiz Han - will continue their work in the disputed waters along with Oruc Reis exploration ship.

"We don't have our eye on someone else's territory, sovereignty and interests, but we will make no concessions on that which is ours," Erdogan said.

Read: Turkey Slams US Move To Lift Cyprus Arms Embargo, Warns Against Regional Instability

Read: Asia's Richest Woman Yang Huiyan Bought 'golden Passport' Of Cyprus: Report