Eta Expected To Be Hurricane & Strike Florida Keys, Guv Declares A State Of Emergency

As per the US National Hurricane Centre Eta continued to gain power and was moving towards Cuba and Southern Florida. Reports suggest that Eta was located 140 miles west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba on Saturday, November 7. Various tropical storm warnings were issued for central Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

4 PM EST Sunday, November 8: Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Eta.



Heavy rainfall & strong winds are already affecting portions of southern Florida & the Florida Keys. A life threatening storm surge is possible along the coast & residents should heed advice from local officials. pic.twitter.com/pRomAG8XAj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 8, 2020

Eta to strike Florida

Ensuring the safety of citizens, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for a total of eight counties and he also urged residents to stock up on supplies. As South Florida started emptying ports, various shelters opened up in Miami and Florida Keys to ensure the safety of residents in the low lying areas. The National Hurricane Centre also issued key messages for the tropical storm. The department also issued a graphic showing areas potentially being affected by the sustained winds of tropical storm force. The official website read, “The display is based on the wind radii contained in the latest Forecast/Advisory (indicated at the top of the figure). Users are reminded that the Forecast/Advisory wind radii represent the maximum possible extent of a given wind speed within particular quadrants around the tropical cyclone. As a result, not all locations falling within the orange or red shaded areas will be experiencing sustained tropical storm or hurricane force winds, respectively”.

In Central American, Eta reached a Category 4 hurricane. According to the reports by AP, the confirmed death toll was in the dozens and was expected to rise. The hurricane also hit northeast Nicaragua where it had sustained winds of 145 mph. As per the statement by the US State Department, four US helicopters from the Soto Cano Air Base near Tegucigalpa had flown to San Pedro Sula to assist in the rescue operations. The helicopters were also assisting in Panama where authorities confirmed 5 deaths in western province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica. According to the reports by AP, the quantities of rain expected drew comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, which is considered to be one of the most deadly Atlantic hurricanes in history as it led to the deaths of more than 9,000 people.

