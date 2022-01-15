Ethiopia Criticises WHO Director-general For Comments Over Tigray Conflict

As he has criticised Ethiopia for the Tigray war, World Health Organisation (WHO's) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been accused by Ethiopia of misconduct for of his harsh condemnation of the country's conflict and humanitarian crises. Ethiopia sent a letter to WHO stating that four years ago they nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to lead the United Nations' health agency but they claim that he has not lived up to the integrity and professional expectations required of his office. They also accused him of meddling in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

The letter also stated that he encourages TPLF in his media engagements and spread harmful misinformation and his social media posts openly endorse the terror perpetrated by the TPLF against the Ethiopian people. The assertions were met with silence by the WHO, according to AP News.

Tedros is an ethnic Tigrayan

Tedros, who is an ethnic Tigrayan has regularly expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in his homeland and has asked for humanitarian access to Ethiopia's conflict-torn region, according to AP News. On Wednesday, Tedros stated that Tigray is witnessing hell like nowhere else. Tedros also slammed Ethiopia's restriction of international access to Tigray, claiming that WHO has been unable to send supplies to the region since July, despite the fact that the UN agency had access to Syria and Yemen throughout their harshest wars.

Tedros was a foreign minister and health minister when the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition. According to AP News, the Ethiopian government claims that he was using the office to advance his political interests at the expense of Ethiopia and that he remains an active member of the TPLF. Since Ethiopia's Prime Minister accused the highly armed regional administration of attacking a military facility, the TPLF has been clashing with Ethiopian federal forces. Following a months-long spat over political changes, each government now views the other as illegitimate.

108 civilians in Tigray this year

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned on Friday that food aid in northern Ethiopia is likely to grind to a halt due to severe violence that has hindered the flow of fuel and food. It claimed that stocks of nutritionally fortified food used to treat malnourished children and women had run out. The United Nations human rights office, on the other hand, said that the Ethiopian air force has killed at least 108 civilians in Tigray this year.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP