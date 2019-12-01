Differences Grow Between Ethiopia Defence Minister, PM Ahead Of 2020 Polls

Highlighting the growing divisions ahead of 2020 elections, Ethiopian defense minister Lemma Megersa has criticized plans to transform the ruling coalition into a single party. A key ally of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Megersa made the statement in an interview on October 29. The split between the country's most powerful ethnic Oromo politicians could increase political uncertainty ahead of 2020 polls, and hinder Abiy's reformist agenda, quote analysts to media. The Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has already rejected the plans to transform the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) into one party. While three other parties last week voted to unite and form the Prosperity Party (PP), which Abiy hopes will heal ethnic divisions that have marred his rule.

Defense Minister rejected Abiy's philosophy

Megersa said that he had a different perspective from the beginning of the talks about the merger of EPRDF. She added that even if such a step is to be taken it shouldn't happen in a hurry. The Defense Minister also rejected Abiy's philosophy "Medemer" (Amharic for synergy) which is aimed at uniting the country. Nobel Peace Laureate Abiy's plans have also been predicted as not fruitful by critics as they say that it will rather deepen the ethnic divisions.

Analysts criticize Prime Minister's move

Lemma Megersa is currently vice-chairman of the regional ruling party (ODP) and was a former president of Ethiopia's largest and most populous regional state, Oromia. Abiy Ahmed was elected as the Prime Minister in April 2018 after more than two years of anti-government protests led by Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara. The break between the parties is likely to add to political uncertainty in the country said Ethiopian analyst Abel Abate to the media. In a statement, Abate said that while the process to form PP out of the ashes of EPRDF has gone a considerable distance, it's far from complete yet. This public disagreement could fatally injure plans to form PP, he added. Likewise, Horn of Africa analyst Rashid Abdi tweeted that Abiy was "in deep trouble" after being ditched by his "single most important pillar of Oromo support".

