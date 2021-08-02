Ethiopian Airlines Issues Statement, Denies Transporting Weapons & Soldiers To Tigray

Ethiopian Airlines on August 1 denied all the allegations regarding its involvement in transporting weapons and soldiers to the Tigray region. In a statement on Twitter, the Airlines said, "Ethiopian Airlines strongly refutes all the recent baseless and unfounded allegations that are running on social media regarding the airline’s involvement in transporting war armament and soldiers to the Tigray region".

Ethiopian Airlines denies transporting weapons

In the statement issued on Twitter, Ethiopian Airlines mentioned that all the flights to and from the Tigray region were suspended since November 2020. It added that the airspace was reopened for some time and the airlines were giving commercial service by transporting passengers to and from the region. The airline informed that the airspace had been closed once again and they had no flight operating to the region.

"It has been a month since the airspace closed again. We have had no flight to the region since then, and none of our aircraft landed in the conflict area," said Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines strongly refutes all the recent baseless and unfounded allegations by some individuals regarding the airlines’ involvement in transporting war armament. pic.twitter.com/w8kl3TB2gq — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) August 1, 2021

The airline in the statement said that they follow all regulations put by IATA's Dangerous Goods Regulations and other regional and international air transport rules. The airline informed that some individuals using "photoshopped, old and unrelated pictures" were trying to tarnish the reputation of the airline. It added that the uniformed personnel can use public transport to travel with their uniform, but it does not mean that they transported them to combat areas. The airline stressed that the airline has not transported any weapon or soldier to Tigray.

Last month, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen denied reports that the Ethiopian government was "using hunger as a weapon of war" to punish the people of Tigray, according to AP. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen told reporters in Addis Ababa that they have no reason to do so. The statement from the Deputy Prime Minister came a day after a bridge that was used to deliver food to much of the region was destroyed. It is worth mentioning that the United Nations children’s agency last week warned that more than 100,000 children in Tigray region could face the most extreme and life-threatening form of malnutrition in the next year.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP