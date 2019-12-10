Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Wins Nobel Peace Prize Amid Ethnic Violence In Country

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday, December 10, for his extraordinary efforts to end the decades-long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. Abiy Ahmed was awarded the prestigious prize at Oslo's City Hall today at around 1 pm. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the peace prize to the prime minister in the presence of the Norwegian royal family.

Amid ethnic tension in Ethiopia, the prime minister has kept the festivities to a minimum with no media briefings. The Ethiopian government did not give a press conference at the Nobel institute following the ethnic violence in the country. The decision faced criticism and was not well received in Norway.

Here's why the Nobel Peace Prize for Abiy Ahmed

The award bestowed upon Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rests on three major achievements of the African leader - for his crucial role in creating peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia. For his efforts to build democracy in Ethiopia by strengthening civil liberties and developing institutions and for his contribution to peace and reconciliation processes in East and North East Africa.

Speaking to the Nobel media following the announcement of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on October 11, Prime Minister Abiy said, "peace is a very expensive commodity in my country, as well as in my region. This kind of recognition will give me and other great energy to work towards peace and realise peace in our region. If we really successfully achieve the peace dialogue in this process in our region, the rest can be managed and done easily, so this is great news for Africa, great news for East Africa, the place where peace is a very expensive commodity. And I’m sure it will give us energy to work towards peace and to realise peace in our region."

Ahmed succeeds Iraqi Nadia Murad and Congolese Denis Mukwege who were given the prestigious award in 2018 for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

