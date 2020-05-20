Etihad Carrying Palestinian Aid Makes First Known Flight To Israel From UAE

In a first, an Etihad Airways cargo jet ferrying 16 tons of medical supplies and aid to Palestinians flew from the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Ben-Gurion Airport into Israel’s Tel Aviv as of May 19, a spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi airline said, according to a news agency report. The UAE carrier made history as first-ever known to enter Israel as the two nations have no diplomatic relations, Israel, in fact, shares no bilateral diplomacy with either of the six Gulf Arab countries.

As the two nations have thawed relations over Iran’s influence in the Arab region, UAE, the home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the Arabian Peninsula has clandestine ties with Israel over its occupation of Palestinian lands. Therefore, the moment of cooperation was rare after years of back-channel discussions.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to a commercial flight to Israel for first-time ever - an Air India route between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, according to reports. However, making history, Etihad cargo jet, painted in all white and unmarked, took a roundabout route through Iraq and either Jordan or Turkey to Israel as of May 19 loaded with emergency aid.

An Israeli official, reportedly said that the jet was delivering humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to the Palestinians through the World Food Program. Further, he added, that the cargo flight was coordinated with the Israeli government, the official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject, as per local media reports.

Etihad Airways operated a dedicated humanitarian cargo flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv to provide medical supplies to the Palestinians, the airline spokesperson told a news agency. The flight had no passengers on board. However, there was no response from the Emirati government officials on the endeavour.

16 tons of medical supplies

The UAE’s state-run news agency later issued a statement saying it delivered at least 14 tons of protective gear, medical items, and ventilators to curb the spread of (the) COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in the occupied Palestinian territory. However, it did not acknowledge the flight’s significance, a news agency reported. The UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNESCO) said in a statement that the shipment included 16 tons of medical supplies, including protective equipment and 10 ventilators.

For the first time, an @etihad cargo plane just landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport! Hopefully soon, we will see passenger flights, too. Having visited, I know the UAE is a fascinating place, and look to continue improving relations between our countries. pic.twitter.com/cfBEfTlE7y — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 19, 2020

