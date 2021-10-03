EU Aid Agency Delivers 14.4 Metric Tonnes Of Medical Supplies To WHO In Afghanistan

After female Afghan health workers and human rights defenders in Kabul urged the international community to resume financial aid to Afghanistan, an aircraft carrying lifesaving medical supplies landed through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge.

The plane carried 14.4 metric tonnes of urgently needed life-saving medical supplies to the World Health Organization in Afghanistan. It is the second essential consignment after the UNICEF’s delivery of 32 metric tonnes of medical drugs, oral rehydration salts, and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies that would assist almost 100,000 children and women for the next three months in late September.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said in an EU press release: ”Over the past weeks, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has further deteriorated at an alarming rate, with more than 18 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid." He added, "This EU-funded Humanitarian Air Bridge flight allows the EU to deliver vital health and nutrition assistance despite the current transport and logistic constraints in the country”.

The life-saving cargo consists of medical equipment, including COVID-19 and trauma care kits, provided by UNICEF, Save the Children, and the World Health Organization. This is the second EU-funded airbridge flight landing in Kabul this week. The United Nations in collaboration with foreign aid agencies has been dispatching the emergency supply as Afghanistan is facing serious critical shortages of essential drugs and medications after the US withdrawal from the conflict-ridden region on August 31.

The shipment to WHO Afghanistan will fulfil the health needs of over 10,000 people in the country, the European Union stated in a press release on October 2. The EU has committed to making available over €300 million ($347 mn) in humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. The WHO thanked the EU aid agency for the timely support as it said that the essential supplies will ramp up preparedness to deliver a rapid response to the escalating health crisis across Kabul, especially among women and children.

"A plane carrying 14.4 metric tonnes of urgently needed life-saving WHO medical supplies landed in Kabul today. The shipment will cover the health needs of more than 10,000 people in Afghanistan,” WHO in Kabul tweeted.

WHO airlifted 185 metric tonnes of essential supplies since US' Afghan exit

Since the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the WHO has airlifted around 185 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies in a total of nine flights into Afghanistan. The United Nations had announced last month that it would release $45 million in life-saving support from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund to avert the collapse of the healthcare system in Kabul. Later, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator had released the funds to assist healthcare facilities in Afghanistan and keep them operating through 2021 during the pandemic.

Last month, a plane shipped 8.7 metric tons of life-saving medical and trauma supplies to Afghanistan for the benefit of trauma patients and children with pneumonia. “This new shipment will benefit 2,500 trauma patients and 2,400 children with pneumonia in Afghanistan," WHO tweeted. The shipped from WHO suppliers' facilities in Europe to Qatar and onward to Kabul, Afghanistan, in collaboration with the operations and logistic teams of Qatar Airways and the Government of the State of Qatar.