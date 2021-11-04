EU Alarmed By Ethiopia's Emergency To 'protect Civilians' As TPLF Rebels Gain Ground

The European Union (EU) is deeply disturbed and alarmed by Ethiopia's declaration of a six-month state of emergency as rebels threaten the capital, the European Commission informed. The Ethiopian government proclaimed a national state of emergency on Tuesday as part of steps to protect the people from the Tigray People's Liberation Front's (TPLF).

Reacting to it, Peter Stano, the European Commission's senior spokesman for international affairs and security policy, said during a briefing, "The situation is very serious and we are alarmed by the state of emergency that it was declared in Ethiopia recently."

As the president of neighbouring Kenya begs for an immediate cease-fire, a US special envoy visits Kenya on Thursday, in an effort to calm Ethiopia's ongoing war. The absence of engagement has been extremely distressing, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement, as the battle in Ethiopia, which has killed hundreds of people and displaced millions since November 2020, threatens to envelop the capital, Addis Ababa. In recent days, rival Tigray forces captured major cities and allied with another armed group, prompting the government of Africa's second-most populous country to proclaim a state of emergency.

'Need to hold perpetrators accountable on all sides': UN human rights chief

Following a joint UN-Ethiopian report warning of possible "crimes against humanity" by all parties, the UN's human rights chief criticised the unrest in Ethiopia's Tigray area on Wednesday. In a statement, Michelle Bachelet said, "The gravity and seriousness of the violations and abuses we have documented underscore the need to hold perpetrators accountable on all sides."

On October 31, TPLF rebels took control of the town of Kombolcha, which is around 370 kilometres (230 miles) north of Addis Ababa. This development was one of the elements that prompted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in the country.

The battle, which has killed thousands, began in November 2020 as a result of a political schism between Tigray groups that had long dominated the national government and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's present government. Across the country, ethnic Tigrayans have alleged arbitrary detentions, while residents in Tigray have detailed gang rapes, human-caused hunger, and mass expulsions.

