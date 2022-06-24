EU Allocates Over Rs 8.2 Crore In Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan After Devastating Quake

The European Commission on Thursday allocated €1 million (₹82,201,202.16 INR) in humanitarian funding to assist the families of the victims impacted by the powerful earthquake that rocked Afghanistan on June 22, killing over 1,000 people. The European Union states scrambled for a quick intervention to tackle the destruction caused to the civilians in the remote and difficult-to-access regions of the country. EU humanitarian funding will be implemented by humanitarian partners and agencies, including the non-governmental organisations and the United Nations (UN), the EU informed in a statement.

EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “In Afghanistan, an already devastating humanitarian crisis has been now further aggravated by a deadly earthquake.” She added, that with EU field staff on the ground still assessing the extent of the destruction, and “first reports indicate that more than 1,000 Afghans have lost their lives and an even greater number has been injured.”

According to the EU teams, an estimated 270,000 civilians that were residing in the affected areas are in dire need of emergency assistance. And hence, in response to the tragedy, the EU has decided to allocate the initial €1 million for emergency support for the Afghan population. “Our trusted humanitarian partners will deliver the aid to those most affected in an already extremely fragile country. The EU stands ready to provide further assistance,” Lenarčič said in the statement. The funds will address Afghanistan’s immediate needs for rehabilitation, immediate provision of medical assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services, shelter, and protection services for the Afghans.

India dispatches tonnes of aid to Afghanistan after devastating tremor

India has flown emergency relief assistance and a technical team as a part of its response to the earthquake that struck the eastern Afghanistan region killing more than 1,000 people, with the toll continuing to climb. The Indian government's 27 tons of relief assistance was dispatched in at least two flights and consisted of essential items, including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets and sleeping mats, according to Foreign Ministry's statement.

Second consignment of India's earthquake relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan reaches Kabul. pic.twitter.com/S7nDhi0nX4 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2022

The relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul, the Ministry informed. "As always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, with whom we share centuries-old ties, and remains firmly committed to providing immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people," the statement said.