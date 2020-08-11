EU Announces €1.65 Mn To Support Flood Victims Of South Asian Countries

The European Union announced 1.65 million euros in humanitarian aid for flood-affected countries, most notably Bangladesh, India and Nepal. EU's European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) said in a statement that the latest funding comes on top of 1.8 million euros announced earlier to support families severely affected by natural disasters, including Cyclone Amphan.

The total amount of EU support for the victims of such disasters in South Asia amount to 3.45 billion euros. ECHO said that a further 500,000 euros will be used in India to provide food and livelihood assistance, emergency relief supplies, and water and sanitation services. According to the humanitarian organisation, monsoon rains have impacted 10.9 million people, exacerbating the condition of people struggling from the pandemic.

Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement that the monsoon rains across South Asia have been devastating and this urgent contribution will help EU’s humanitarian partners on the ground in providing crucial support to those who have lost their shelters, belongings and sources of livelihood.

“Focusing on the worst affected countries, we are providing the means for people to survive through this difficult time so that they can get back on their feet as soon as possible," said Thammannagoda.

Package for economic fallout

Meanwhile, the EU Commission has agreed to Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on macro-financial assistance (MFA) programmes with eight partners. The agreements are part of the 3 billion euros MFA package for ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners, aimed to help them limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valdis Dombrovskis, an Executive Vice-President, said in a statement that the bloc is working to help neighbouring countries to cushion the worst of its economic impact. Dombrovskis added that the ‘crisis MFA programs' will be provided on favourable terms on the basis of signed MoU outlining concrete reform commitments.

“It will help the neighbouring countries to cover their external financing needs in 2020-21, given the difficulties in tackling the economic impact of the pandemic,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)