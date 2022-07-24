EU Asks Sri Lanka To Comply With GSP+ Commitments; Assures Support For Economic Recovery

The European Union (EU) has said that it expects the newly formed Sri Lankan government to work in full compliance with its Generalised Scheme of Preferences or GSP+ obligations. In a statement issued following the formation of a new government in Sri Lanka, the 27-nation-bloc said that its member states have provided over EUR 1 billion in assistance to the Sri Lankan citizens as the island country tackles its worst financial crisis. The EU said that the re-introduction in 2017 of preferential access to the European Single Market under the GSP+ scheme has been essential for Sri Lanka’s economic development.

“The EU expects the new Government to work in full compliance with its GSP+ commitments,” the bloc said.

#SriLanka: declaration of @JosepBorrellF on behalf of the EU



🇪🇺 continues to support all efforts in favour of Sri Lankan people, aimed at returning to more stability & economic recovery & advancing reconciliation, in full respect of democratic values.

👇https://t.co/Lt3MDnYjUk — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) July 22, 2022

EU’s statement, published earlier this week stated that both the current and future cooperation programmes (EUR 70 million) are being aligned with Sri Lanka’s most essential needs as the island scrambles efforts to stem the nationwide discontentment over the acute shortage of key items. The EU also said, “In addition to delivering medicines through the EU’s Joint Civil Protection Mechanism, member states and the EU are closely monitoring food security on the island in order to fund actions targeting the most vulnerable communities."

EU condemns use of force at Galle Face protest site

Furthermore, the EU condemned the unwarranted use of force against peaceful demonstrators in Sri Lanka and underscored the importance of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association. The EU published its statement on Friday as a large military group including the police launched a raid near the Presidential Secretariat. The Sri Lankan military forced the demonstrators to clear the Galle Face protest site and made multiple arrests. Sri Lanka’s new government was also sworn in on Thursday.

Noting the situation in the island nation, the EU stated, “The urgency of the domestic situation requires the swift establishment and implementation of a structured plan of reforms in order to return the country’s economy back onto a sustainable path. In this context, it is essential to safeguard human rights and the rule of law while fostering good and inclusive governance and promoting reconciliation efforts.”

“The EU will continue to support all efforts in favour of Sri Lankan people, aimed at returning to more stability and economic recovery and advancing reconciliation agenda, in full respect of democratic values,” it added.

Image: AP