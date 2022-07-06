EU Cancels 115 Research Program Grants For UK Scientists & Academics Amid Brexit Row

Amid the ongoing Brexit row over Northern Ireland, academic scholars and scientists from the United Kingdom are reported to be facing a blow as 115 grants from a prominent European Union research program have been canceled. After the then-Brexit minister, David Frost, successfully won associate membership of the £80 billion Horizon Europe program, 150 grants were accepted for British applications, however, the majority would now be revoked, as per The Guardian report.

The European Research Council (ERC) informed the recipients in the UK that if associate membership had not been authorised by 29 June, the funds would not be accessible unless the researchers shifted their research to a European university.

Since the UK has not executed the Brexit trading arrangements decided under the Northern Ireland protocol, ratification of the membership has been put on hold, The Guardian reported.

According to an ERC representative, "The preparation of 115 ERC grants offered to UK-based researchers will be terminated now that the 29 June deadline has passed." Further, the spokesperson of the ERC added, “The grants of 18 UK-based researchers will be moved to a host institution in the EU or associated countries, following the researchers’ decisions to exercise their right to ‘portability’,” The Guardian reported.

Just 18 of the 150 scholars would accept the grants of the EU research programme

As the deadline of the EU research programme passed, it became apparent that just 18 of the 150 scholars would accept the grants, but they would have to transfer to an EU institution to get the money.

Besides this, one of the 18 UK scientists and academics, Thiemo Fetzer who reluctantly agreed to move to the EU, received approval for €1.5 million (£1.28 million) in funding for media and geopolitics research, as per The Guardian report.

Thiemo Fetzer, a professor of economics at the University of Warwick, said, “I am relieved as this whole Brexit process has eroded my trust in the UK’s institutions and this Horizon Europe association was just another incarnation of this”. He also asserted, “I take some comfort knowing that with the ERC being hosted at a great place in Europe.... I really fear that the UK is going down a very dark path and there is a Germany in the 1930s feeling too all.”

Although the overall money taken out has not been made public, it probably exceeds £100 million.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Walton, an astrophysicist at the University of Cambridge who studies the Milky Way and hopes to play a significant role in the European Space Agency's (ESA) next major observation project, indicated last month that he had been compelled to transfer his coordination of the €2.8 million pan-European Marie Curie Network research project to a Dutch colleague.

According to the Guardian report, the government had promised to provide funds for "all successful applicants to the first or second wave of Horizon Europe Grant awards," according to UK Research and Innovation. While the UK is "in the process of associating with the programme," it stated its guarantee program was open and provided assistance to academics and entrepreneurs who were unable to get their Horizon Europe funding.

(Image: Shutterstock)