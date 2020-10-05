EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Self-isolates After Exposure To COVID Case During Meeting

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she is "self-isolating" as she came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 4. Ursula took to her official Twitter handle on Monday, where the 61-year-old German politician said that she is isolating for a day as he was informed that a meeting she participated in last Tuesday was attended by a person who has tested positive for the viral disease.

The EU president further said that she had undergone a COVID-19 test on Thursday, October 1, and had tested negative. Ursula, however, added that she has been tested again today and is awaiting results.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020

Ursula's announcement comes amid high-profile leaders from across the world testing positive for COVID-19, including the United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Last month, European Council President Charles Michel had announced that he was self-isolating himself after one of his security guards tested positive for the virus. Michel was later given the all-clear after testing negative twice.

Other high-profile cases

Last month, 83-year-old former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his children and his 30-year-old girlfriend. In July, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for the disease after repeatedly flouting precautionary rules and downplaying the threat for months. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for COVID in April and had to be admitted to the hospital. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife also tested positive in March, following which the couple had to go into quarantine.

