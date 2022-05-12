EU Chief Von Der Leyen Welcomes Japan's Embargoes On Russia; 'understands What's At Stake'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel on Thursday met in Tokyo as part of the ongoing Japan-EU Summit. Addressing the meeting, EC chief Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that Japan is a part of QUAD, welcoming Tokyo's imposition of embargoes on Russia. The remarks came as the ongoing Ukraine war and the levying of sanctions against invading Russia were among the major points of discussions at the summit.

Speaking in Tokyo regarding the meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that both Japan and the EU shared similar values and visions for the world. Talking about the host country’s response to the conflict in Ukraine, the EU chief said that “Japan is a part of QUAD and has imposed sanctions on Russia”. Ursula von der Leyen further stated that she “welcomes the strong stance Japan has taken on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.” The EU chief further added that Japan, like the EU, understands the requirement for peace.

“Japan and EU have the same values, same economic values and the same vision of the world. Our value is under threat today, so we want to strengthen our partnership. We need to help ourselves to face the challenges,” the EU chief stated while briefing about the Japan-EU Summit. In their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese PM Kishida, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also discussed their vision of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

“The eastern front is full of challenges. China in the South China Sea and North Korea pose danger. Like-minded EU and Japan have to improve our relations,” the EU chief added. “The EU has launched a global gateway. We will use our strategic partnership to develop supply lines. We agreed to cooperate on infrastructure. The EU-Japan digital partnership is the first of its kind,” Leyen further added, mentioning the strategic decisions adopted during the meeting.

EU council chief lauds EU-Japan's defence partnership

Meanwhile, EU council President Charles Michel also remarked on the EU-Japan relationship at the summit and stated that the two parties will look to bolster the partnership further. Michel deemed it important for the sides to boost defences in the pacific.

“We must show our solidarity in the pacific. We have to boost our defence. Our launch of the digital partnership will help in military areas,” he said.

Furthermore, while speaking about the partnership deal, the EU council chief said, “EU, Japan and Australians will benefit from this partnership.” Michel went on to mention that Japanese PM Fumio Kishida wished for a nuclear-free world and would work for the same. “PM of Japan wants a nuclear-free world,” he said while mentioning that he will be visiting Hiroshima on Friday to pay respects to the deceased in the city. Apart from this, the leaders also look to deliberate on cooperation and alignment on sanctions against Russia, as well as strengthening cooperation on security and defence, trade, climate, or the lifting of travel restrictions.

