EU-China Investment Deal Unlikely By End Of 2020: European Chamber

China and the European Union held a virtual summit on June 22, where both sides discussed a host of topics ranging from political to economic importance. A similar summit was held last year between the two parties following which a joint statement was released that contained pledges to complete the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) negotiations by 2020. This year, the summit not only failed to produce a joint statement but also the chances of China and the European Union completing an investment deal by the end of 2020 looks dim, European Chamber said, a non-profit organisation established to represent interests of companies from the European Union operating in China.

"The European Chamber hopes that CAI negotiations will continue with the aim of securing a robust agreement that creates an open market with a level playing field, especially between European and Chinese private companies on the one hand, and China’s state-owned enterprises on the other. The European Chamber’s Business Confidence Survey 2020 found that China had not only fallen short of SOE reform hopes but had actually regressed considerably, so it is positive that the EU has explicitly called for more progress on SOE reform as a condition for concluding the CAI," the European Chamber said on its website.

"Six months ago, 2020 was hailed as the year for EU-China relations to reach new heights, but the vast differences between our two respective systems is now more apparent than ever. While our economic relationship continues to bridge that gulf, if more is not done to shorten the distance there is a danger we will drift even further apart," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

EU-China relations

Relations between the European Union and Beijing is not at its best at the moment as last week the bloc voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its decision to adopt a new national security law for Hong Kong. The resolution to file a case against China at the ICJ if the new security law for Hong Kong is applied was adopted in the European Parliament on June 19 by 565 votes to 34. The European parliament said that it is greatly concerned by the steady deterioration of civil and political rights, and press freedom in Hong Kong and called for an independent and impartial investigation into the police’s use of force against pro-democracy protesters.

(Image Credit: AP)