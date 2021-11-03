EU Delegation Lands In Taiwan Amid China Tensions; To Discuss Democracy, Cyber Resilience

In a move that could further infuriate China, Taiwan on Wednesday, 3 November welcomed the first European Parliament delegation to visit the island nation as Europe moves to elevate relations with Taipei. EU delegation arrived in the self-ruled democratic island as Taiwan’s tension with China continue to escalate with Beijing sending at least eight warplanes to the island’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.

China claims Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has even threatened to take military action to gain control by force. Beijing has repeatedly denounced the countries that develop separate bilateral ties with Taipei, but the island nation still has no formal diplomatic relations with any European countries except the Vatican City. However, especially in recent months, Taipei has shown keen interest in enhancing the bilateral ties with EU’s 28 member states.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, “A warm Taiwan welcome to European Union’s INGE delegation. We wish the 7 MEPs a rewarding visit aimed at getting up to speed on efforts to disarm disinformation, Defend Democracy & boost cyber resilience while promoting an environment for freedom of expression & information.”

EU delegation led by committee Chair Raphael Glucksmann

The EU delegation is led by committee Chair Raphael Glucksmann, accompanied by Andrius Kubilius, Marketa Gregorova, Andreas Schieder, Petras Austrevicius, Georgios Kyrtsos, Marco Dreosto. As per the EP report, the purpose of the lawmakers' visit to Taiwan is to “discuss Taiwanese experiences in the fight against disinformation, attempts at interference in Taiwanese democracy, media, culture, and education, as well as Taiwan’s efforts to reinforce its cyber-resilience.”

The statement even noted that Taiwan uses “innovative tools and involves the whole Taiwanese society" to handle the interference in its democracy without constraining free speech or even media. Before departing for Taiwan, Glucksmann was quoted by the EP as saying, “The experience of Taiwan in addressing repeated and sophisticated attacks through the mobilization of its whole society, and without restricting its democracy, is unique. In the work of the INGE special committee, we have a lot to learn from the Taiwanese partners." The seven EU parliament members will be meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang, among several other senior officials of the island.

(IMAGE: @MOFA_Taiwan/Twitter)