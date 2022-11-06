As North Korea recently launched the highest number of short-range missiles in a day, escalating the ongoing tensions in the region, the European Union condemned Pyongyang and stated that the frequency of these missile tests have been increased. Calling it "dangerous escalation", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appealed to the international community to give a collaborated response to North Korea's missile launches. The bloc further called for sanctions to be implemented on North Korea to maintain International peace and harmony.

On Saturday, North Korea launched four more short-range missiles over the Yellow Sea in a retaliation to the joint tests being carried out by Seoul and Washington, where American strategic bombers participated for the first time since 2017.

In a statement, North Korea has justified its launches by stating that they are in retaliation to what it called provocations by South Korea and the United States. Pyongyang slammed Washington for expanding joint military drills with Seoul that it sees as a practice for a potential invasion.

EU calls for sanctions on North Korea

According to the press statement released by Council of European Union, "The EU strongly condemns the significant increase of illegal missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including, an intercontinental ballistic missile and the short-range ballistic missile that landed south of the Northern Limit Line." The EU has considered it as a "repeated violation of UN security council resolutions''. The EU further said that these North Korean Missile Launches are an alarming illustration of its intention to continue undermining the global non-proliferation regime and pose a grave threat to all nations. North Korea is sabotaging international and regional peace and security, the Council of European Union said, adding that the international community must respond to North Korea's acts with unity and solidarity.

The EU appealed to all UN members, particularly those who are Security Council members, to ensure that sanctions are fully implemented in order to stop North Korea from obtaining resources, information, and funding to assist its illicit weapons programmes. It further expressed its full solidarity with Japan and the Republic of Korea and urged North Korea to cease its aggressive and destabilising actions, adhere to international law and resume diplomatic talks with all relevant parties.