EU Extends Sanctions On Nine Persons For Development Of Chemical Weapons

The European Council on October 12 decided to extend the regime that gave the European Union the power to impose sanctions on people and businesses involved in the development or use of chemical weapons. The regime that was introduced in 2018, was set to expire on October 16 this year, but it has now been extended for a period of one year until October 16, 2021. The objective of the regime is to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons.

"The restrictive measures consist of a ban on travel to the EU and an asset freeze for persons and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, persons and entities in the EU are forbidden from making funds available to those listed. The objective of the EU sanctions regime is to support the global prohibition of chemical weapons as laid down by the Chemical Weapons Convention, at a moment when chemical attacks are increasing in various parts of the world," the Council said in its statement.

Sanctions on Syrians, Russians

According to the European Council, currently, the sanctions apply to nine persons, including five linked to Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime and four involved in the attempted killing of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who, along with his daughter, was poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, UK. The Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC), the Syrian government's entity for the development of chemical weapons is also on the list of restrictions.

The five Syrians sanctioned in the list are Tariq Yasmina, Khaled Nasri, Walid Zughaib, Firas Ahmed, and Saeed Sa'id, all linked to the SSRC. Meanwhile, the Russian citizens facing restrictions are Anatoliy Vladimirovich, Alexander Yevgeniyevich, Vladimir Stepanovich, and Igor Olegovich.

(Image Credit: AP)

