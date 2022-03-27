EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Says Nuclear Agreement With Iran 'very Close'

The nuclear deal with Iran is too close to being inked, asserted EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell on Saturday at the Doha Forum international conference. According to local reports, the leader said that now they are very near to a deal and that he hopes it will be achievable. A settlement would also assist in restoring Iranian crude oil to global energy markets in the months ahead, easing market instability and price surges in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow for its actions.

Russia had made last-minute demands, which some experts interpreted as an attempt to hinder market stabilisation by restoring Iranian oil supplies. EU diplomats will meet with Iranian colleagues to discuss the deal's progress. Enrique Mora, who is the EU's nuclear negotiator, announced on Friday that he will see Iran's senior negotiator on Saturday. Negotiations are underway to resurrect a 2015 accord under which Iran would give up its nuclear weapons ambitions in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions on its economy.

'I feel that we are closer to reaching an agreement and finalising the treaty in Vienna': Iran's FM

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, stated this week that if the United States is reasonable, the nuclear deal may be inked quickly. Officials in the United States, on the other hand, have been more sceptical of efforts to resurrect the agreement. Abdollahian stated earlier this week on Wednesday that they feel that they are closer to reaching an agreement and finalising the treaty in Vienna. He further stated that they are ready to declare this agreement if America takes a reasonable approach and deals with this issue realistically.

In 2015, Iran and international powers agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. But former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran. Eight rounds of talks between Iran, with the US indirectly involved, have taken place in Vienna since April 2021 in order to resurrect the agreement. Iran has also stated that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons with the nuclear deal and that the programme is for civilian purposes.

Image: AP