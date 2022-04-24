EU Greenlights Digital Services Act; Ursula Von Der Leyen Calls Agreement 'historic'

In order to ensure a safe online environment, the European Commission has welcomed the swift political agreement between the European Parliament and the European Union Member States on the proposal to the Digital Services Act (DSA). The European Commission had proposed the Digital Services Act on 15 December 2020. According to the EU Commission press release, the Digital Services Act will create a new standard for the accountability of online platforms regarding illegal and harmful content.

The Digital Services Act will pave the way for an increase in protection for internet users and their fundamental rights, according to the EU Commission press release. It further said that they will set a single set of rules in the internet market and help the smaller platforms to grow. The political agreement between EU Parliament and the Council will be subject to formal approval by the two co-legislators. After the DSA is adopted, the act will be applicable in the European Union and will take effect fifteen months or from 1 January 2024, whichever is later, after entry into force. The DSA will apply from an earlier date, which means four months after their designation with regards to very large online platforms and very large online search engines.

According to the press release, as part of the act, EU-wide diligence rules will be applicable to all digital services that connect consumers to goods, services or contents. It further said that a new process for faster removal of illegal content and protection of fundamental rights of online users will be initiated. The DSA aims to counter illegal services or online content and new rules on finding business users in the online marketplace to help in identifying sellers of illegal goods. Furthermore, transparency measures for online platforms on issues like algorithms will be used for recommendations.

EU Commission President calls agreement on DSA 'historic'

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the agreement on the Digital Services Act "historic." According to the EU Commission President, the DSA will scale up the ground rules for all online services in the EU and ensure the online environment remains a safe place. She asserted that the agreement between European Parliament and the EU Member States on the proposal on the Digital Services Act (DSA) sends a "strong signal" to all Europeans including businesses and international counterparts. Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, highlighted that DSA will help to create a safe online environment. Vestager stressed that platforms need to be transparent about content moderation decisions and avoid unsafe products being placed on marketplaces.

“Today's agreement on the Digital Services Act is historic, both in terms of speed and of substance. The DSA will upgrade the ground-rules for all online services in the EU," Ursula von der Leyen said in the press release.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)