EU Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran Amid Protests; Tehran Calls It 'unconstructive' Act

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called sanctions announced by the European Union (EU) on his country "an unconstructive act of miscalculation." He labelled the sanctions "superfluous".

The developments come after the EU issued sanctions against 11 Iranian individuals and four entities on Monday, over their role in Mahsa Amini's death. The 22-year-old woman was arrested by Iran’s infamous morality police in Tehran for wearing "unsuitable attire", and died in custody. The sanctions consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze on the mentioned individuals. Additionally, citizens and companies of the EU are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.

Responding to the sanctions, Amirabdollahian took to Twitter and slammed the EU's sanctions on Iranians. "It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based on widespread disinformation. Riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere; Iran is no exception," he said.

Additionally, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani joined the act and condemned the council’s decision to impose unilateral sanctions against some Iranian officials and institutions. In a statement released by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sanctions were described to be “a violation of international law and a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran ready to announce counter-sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Twitter that the regime will announce and impose “reciprocal sanctions” against “relevant European individuals and institutions.”

Moreover, Iran’s Foreign Ministry revealed that the regime already considers the European Union and its members “as the great violators of human rights” citing their alleged inaction and cooperation “regarding the illegal maximum sanctions of the United States.”

Kanaani further called the decision “fundamentally rejected, ineffective and invalid.”

The EU has joined Canada in announcing sanctions against Iran’s regime. Canada had previously announced sanctions against Iranian individuals on October 13 which included Iran’s longtime foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Saeed Mortazavi, the prosecutor who ordered the torture of Iranian Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi. Zahra also died in Iran’s custody in 2003.

Meanwhile, Iran’s regime is busy accusing the US and Israel of orchestrating the anti-hijab protests in the nation. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday slammed US intervention as he reiterated the narrative of a foreign plot amid the raging protests in the country.