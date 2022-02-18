EU, India Working Jointly For Green Transition, Eager To Enhance Work: European Commission

Praising the efforts of India on the climate issue, Executive Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans has said the European Union and India are working jointly for the green transition. Frans Timmermans said that the 27-member bloc has expressed readiness to enhance the work, according to ANI. Timmermans made the remarks in his speech at the World Sustainable Development Summit.

Highlighting the cooperation of the European Union and India, Frans Timmermans called the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure its two best examples. During the speech, he expressed hope that in the coming months they would start the discussion at COP26 on phasing out coal, as per the ANI report. Executive Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans further looked forward to enhancing cooperation on green hydrogen, including organising the first EU-India Hydrogen Forum.

"The European Union and India are already working together for the green transition and we are eager to continue and expand that work. The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are two excellent examples of our cooperation so far," Frans Timmermans said as per ANI.

India a key player at COP26 in many ways: Frans Timmermans

In his speech, Timmermans said that India has been a key player at COP26 in many ways. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 2070 net-zero target "very positive" and insisted that the target will help India in the green transition. Lauding PM Modi for announcing the target, Timmermans underscored that this announcement helped to achieve the temperature goals set at the Paris Agreement within reach.

Timmermans praises India's efforts for installing renewable energy

Furthermore, Timmermans informed that submitting an updated Nationally Determined Contribution and a long term strategy would help India to play a leading role in achieving the Glasgow agreement and emphasized that "India is already there" in several areas. Appreciating India's efforts to install renewable energy, Frans Timmermans said that the commitment of India to install 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 is an example of "India's global leadership."

"Prime Minister Modi's announcement of a 2070 net-zero target was very positive and very welcome. This target will help to steer India's own green transition, and in the context of COP26, it was this announcement that helped to bring the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement within reach. India has always walked the talk and we are therefore looking forward to the further plans for your green transition," Frans Timmermans said as per ANI.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/PTI