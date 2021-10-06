EU Leaders Discuss Framework Of EU-NATO Alliance, To Release 'Strategic Concept' By Nov

A European Union (EU) official informed on Tuesday that the leaders of EU nations have discussed revising the EU-NATO Declaration on countering the mutual dangers and the new strategic framework of the EU-NATO alliance. The leaders held the meeting at the EU-Western Balkans summit over an informal working dinner, during the early hours of the day in Slovenia, ANI reported.

The EU official informed, "PEC (European Council President Charles Michel) announced member states will need to agree on a new EU-NATO declaration and the preparatory discussions leading up to a new strategic concept of the alliance."

The idea of the bloc's strategic autonomy and the creation of its own defence capabilities were also discussed at length over the meal. The official added that the concept of strategic autonomy is a recurring topic. However, this concept must be made perfectly clear and understood by all EU leaders of the member nations.

The NATO leaders agreed upon a new strategic conception for another decade in June, however, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that the new Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) military treaty would have an influence on the alliance's future strategic planning. French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on September 22 that NATO allies had decided to update the alliance's strategic framework at the request of France and Germany.

Following the Taliban's seizure of Afghanistan, the United States submarine deal with Australia had angered France and French aspirations for increased European strategic power. President Charles Michel of the European Council offered an unofficial observation, stating that the EU is dedicated to cooperating with the friends and like-minded allies, in particular the United States, and inside NATO, which is the foundation of the council security.

EU's new military strategy document, 'Strategic Compass'

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, and the EU's diplomatic service were charged with presenting a preliminary draft of the EU's impending new military strategy document, the 'Strategic Compass' within November 2021. The concept is comparable but not identical to NATO's "Strategic Concept," which focuses on six new areas of cooperative weapons development, including tanks and fighter aircraft, to define future challenges, aims, and aspirations in defence.

Senior EU officials have stated that it would encompass crisis management, resiliency, capability development, and partnerships, and is viewed as an attempt to "repair the EU policy." The initial draught is anticipated to reach EU leaders for the first time in their regular conference in December, and it is scheduled to be ratified in March, under France's leadership of the EU Council.

