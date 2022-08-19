EU-led Talks Between Serbia And Kosovo Over Number Plate Row Reach An Impasse

The talks mediated by the European Union between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Thursday ended without progress but the two sides committed to continuing the dialogue in the near future. In a statement, the EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said that "unhappily, we did not get to an agreement today, but it is not the end of the story." Borrell revealed that there was no progress in the dialogue saying, "I couldn't say exactly progress" when asked if the two estranged Balkan neighbours managed to diffuse the tensions that spiked at an all-time high over new border rules.

While Kosovo won independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after the violent uprising against the repressive Belgrade rule, the latter still considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory. It accuses Pristina of ensuing human rights abuses and oppression of the ethnic minority Serbs that account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million.

Earlier this month clashes broke out between the two countries over the border demarcation rules and license plates, despite that, Kosovo delayed the implementation of the measure. Amid violent protests, feuds and shootings, the police were forced to close two border crossings of Bernjak and Jarinje with Serbia. The UN urged the two sides to maintain law and order and avoid further escalation. Tensions remain ripe after Pristina said it would want the Serbs living in the north, backed by Belgrade to finally recognise Kosovo institutions and start using car licence plates issued in Pristina. Kosovo government wants the ethnic Serbs, who are a majority in the north, to apply for the documents and car license plates issued by Kosovo authorities instead of Serbia.

Two border crossings shut between Kosovo and Serbia were reopened on 1 August after NATO deployed its peacekeepers that supervised the removal of blockades that Serb protestors set up in the region that has been marred with violence since the end of the 1998-1999 war. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, under the US and European Union pressure, announced that he has postponed the number plates rule until Sept. 1.

"There is still time until Sep 1, I don't give up," Borrell said at the briefing after the talks mediated by the EU.

'It is not the end of the story..' Borrell

Borrell declared that the talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti did not end up in a negotiation or agreement on similar terms. "But it is not the end of the story. Both leaders agreed that the process needs to continue and the discussion will resume in the coming days," he stressed. Furthermore, Borrell reiterated that there has been a war raging in Europe already and that now is the time to seek regional peace and stability, and resolve the longstanding differences.