EU Lifts Restrictions On Japanese Food Imports As Fukushima Wastewater Discharge Nears

In a significant move, the European Union (EU) has decided to lift restrictions on Japanese food imports that were initially imposed following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant meltdown. This decision comes just weeks before Japan is expected to commence the pumping of wastewater from the facility into the Pacific Ocean, a move that has raised concerns and garnered opposition from countries such as China, threatening further restrictions on Japanese seafood imports.

According to a report from the Guardian, the EU's announcement was made following talks at a summit in Brussels, where European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met to discuss bilateral matters. The EU intends to lift all remaining import restrictions, which could happen as early as next month. This decision follows the recent approval of Japan's water release plans by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after a crucial safety review, in which the agency concluded that the discharge would have minimal radiological impact on people and the environment.

EU has been easing the curbs gradually

Since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, the EU has gradually eased import curbs on Japanese food products. However, it has continued to require certificates indicating the levels of radioactive isotopes in certain items, such as wild mushrooms, specific fish species, and edible wild plants originating from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.

The European Commission has now stated that these restrictions will be fully lifted. Nevertheless, Japan will continue to monitor its produce for radioactivity, ensuring consumer safety.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed his appreciation for the EU's decision, highlighting its significance in supporting the reconstruction efforts in the affected regions. This move is seen as part of broader efforts to address trade barriers between Japan and the EU. For instance, access to Japan for EU beef, fruit, and vegetable products is currently limited due to Japan's food safety regulations. Despite the EU's decision, eleven countries maintain import controls on produce originating from Fukushima and other parts of Japan. The issue of the wastewater discharge remains contentious.