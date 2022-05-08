EU Making Last Ditch Attempt To Revive Iran Nuclear Deal: EU Representative Josep Borrell

The European Union (EU) has made a last-ditch attempt to save the controversial Iran Nuclear Deal and break a deadlock between Tehran and Washington. On Saturday, the bloc’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse which has continued ever since ex-US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal.

While talks resumed last year, they have been on hold since March, chiefly over Iran’s insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

Talking about the same, Borrell said that he was considering a situation in which the designation of the IRGC is removed but is sustained for other parts, including its arms and other businesses that it holds. Describing the aforementioned diplomatic effort as a “last bullet”, he expressed his willingness to send EU negotiator Enrique Mora to visit Tehran. But he said that the Islamic Republic “was very much reluctant”.

'Rotten deal'

The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany (P5+1), saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran and in return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment program.

However, former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, calling the structure of the deal "rotten". The Islamic Republic then retaliated by ending its compliance with the deal. As of now, six talks have been held in an attempt to revive the controversial nuclear pact, but despite US President Joe Biden vowing to resume the pact at the earliest, negotiations continue to be in limbo.

Iran may produce nukes within weeks: US

After United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that Iran had expedited its nuclear program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concern that Tehran may produce a nuclear weapon in weeks. During a press conference last week, Jen Psaki told reporters, “What Secretary Blinken said during his testimony this morning was that (Iran's) breakout period is down from about a year, which is what we knew it was during the deal—to just a few weeks or less", Newsweek reported. She further voiced her concern. "It worries us," she said.

