EU Members 'in Talks Privately' For Sputnik V, Demand Rising: Russia's RT To Republic

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Roman Kosarev, the Presenter and correspondent on Russia Today (RT) TV channel acknowledged the issue of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine approval in the European Union. While answering a question, Kosarev noted that the EU taking a long time to approve the Russia-made vaccine has prompted different responses throughout Europe as well. He noted that Germany, Austria, Italy that are EU member states are already in talks “privately” to bring the Sputnik V from Russia to their respective countries.

Kosarev told Narayanaswamy, “In terms of what you said about problems with the European Union and the fact that it takes them a long time to say that the Russian vaccine is okay to use, well, that prompted different responses throughout Europe as well. For example, countries like Austria, Germany, Italy, all members of the European Union, they are already in talks privately, by themselves outside of the European Union in order to bring the vaccine from Russia to their respective countries.”

“Russia is in one of the final stages of talks with Austria to produce vaccines locally. And of course, Germany as well,” he added before citing a poll carried out by a British company YouGov to say “people in Germany are waiting for Russia Sputnik V vaccine. So in terms of global recognition, global demand for Sputnik V, well it is on the rise and representatives of Russia are talking with everybody. There are negotiations with everybody that wants to get the Russian vaccine. The ultimate goal is to vaccinate as many people around the world as possible.”

Kosarev on Sputnik V and Slovakia row

“Just one hitch in the long process”, said Kosarev while acknowledging the row of Sputnik V vaccines and Slovakia. As Slovakia was told to return its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines “due to multiple contract violations,” the RT correspondent in an interview with Republic’s Executive Editor said that RDIF was in touch with a company in Slovakia. However, Kosarev elaborated that apparently that company was not accredited by the European Union but RDIF has said that it is willing to continue talks with Slovakia with a place that has been accredited by the EU.

Further talking about the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine in the face of different novel coronavirus variants including the one that emerged in South Africa, Kosarev noted that “the inventor of the vaccine” Gamaleya National Research Centre, has “said that Russia Sputnik V vaccine is great to combat to all new variants of the coronavirus.”

How is Russia battling COVID-19?

As per Johns Hopkins University tally, Russia has already recorded over 4,572,053 cases of novel coronavirus with at least 100,554 deaths.

While answering the question about how Russia is battling with COVID-19, Kosarev said, “Russia has gone for its second wave already. We now see many countries in Europe, they’re bracing themselves for the third wave. We see really high numbers of people who fell ill with the coronavirus. We see numbers like 30,000 and 40,000…”

“Russia’s numbers are quite low at the moment. If there will be another wave, it will be the third so-called wave but vaccination in Russia is going at quite a good rate. People can get vaccinated basically anywhere now,” he said before mentioning that shopping centres also have facilities for citizens to get vaccinated. The RT correspondent said that Russia is presently living a “semi-normal life” with over 50 or 60% of the people being already vaccinated.