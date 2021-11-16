EU Moves To Widen Existing Sanctions On Belarus Amid Escalating Border Crisis

The European Union (EU) on Monday moved to step up existing sanctions on Belarus amid escalating tensions at the Polish-Belarusian border, fearing intervention from Moscow. In a meeting held on Monday, the foreign affairs ministers of the 27 member bloc agreed to amend the sanctions so that it is able to "respond to the instrumentalisation of human beings carried out by the Belarus regime for its political purposes," the EU said in a statement.

Aiming to curb migrant influx along the eastern Polish borders, the EU announced that any airlines or officials involved in bringing migrants from their home country to Belarus will be punished. "Today's decision reflects the determination by the European Union to stand up to the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes. We are pushing back on this inhuman and illegal practice,'' EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, as per DW.

Meanwhile, thousands of migrants from mostly the Middle East and Asian countries have congregated at the Belarusian border with Poland, camping in freezing temperatures dwindling at the edge of humanitarian crisis without consistent food and water supply.

New measures to identify those contributing to Belarus' migrant crisis

As per DW, the measures will help identify those contributing to the migrant crisis under Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. The EU had earlier slapped Belarus with similar sanctions after Minsk forced a Greece-bound plane to Belarus and arrested a dissident journalist.

Last week, EU chief Ursula Von der Layen urged Belarus to "stop putting people's lives at risk" as pressuring the EU through "cynical instrumentalisation" will not help them succeed.

Russia's role in the crisis

It is to be noted that the Kremlin has remained a strong ally to Belarus helping Lukashenko with loans and political support. While the EU has blamed Belarus for orchestrating what it calls a 'hybrid attack' by pushing migrants towards the border, its concerns have also been fuelled by the recent deployment of Russian military personnel in the Donbas region.

Speculating Moscow's move as a potential plot against Ukraine or perhaps intervention in the border crisis, the EU officials have rendered a wary eye on the former's behaviour and started preparing for sanctions against Russian military contractor Wagner, Politico reported. EU's approach has underscored how the border situation in both non-EU countries has been intertwined in recent times.

France's Macron dials Russia's Putin, highlights need to curb border tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday engaged in a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, highlighting the need for curbing EU border tensions. In a nearly two-hour talk, he urged the need for humanitarian effort for migrants, the Associated Press reported, quoting Elysee Palace. Additionally, Macron also expressed the EU's willingness to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Image: AP)