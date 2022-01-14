EU, NATO United In Their Approach To Russia, Relying On De-escalation: Dutch Ministry

The Dutch Defence Ministry stated that the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are united in their approach to Russia, relying on the de-escalation of tensions and dialogue. "We discussed Ukraine and Russia with colleagues from the European Union and NATO. They share the same approach on Russia and believe that de-escalation and diplomacy are the best bets," the Dutch ministry said in a statement, ANI reported citing Sputnik. The ministry further added that escalating tensions on the Ukrainian border would have major consequences for Russia.

This week, officials from the United States, NATO, and Russia met for a series of meetings to discuss bilateral matters and European security, with a focus on risk reduction and arms control. Last month, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the United States, and the NATO countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe.

Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. While Russia asked that NATO expansion be halted, the United States and its allies outrightly rejected this as a nonstarter.

Moscow has right to decide where to deploy forces within country: Russian Embassy

On January 11, the Russian Embassy in the United States stated that Moscow has the right to decide where to deploy forces within the country and that military drills will continue to take place. The statement came in response to US Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman's calls to withdraw forces from the Ukraine border. "It is our choice where and when to conduct military exercises on our national territory. We will continue to conduct them because it meets Russian security interests," the Embassy wrote on Twitter.

NATO, Russia emphasise importance of continued discussions

It is pertinent to mention here that the security talks between Russia and NATO Council were held in Brussels on January 12. Following the meeting, the Kremlin stated that there were "no major developments" during the talks. Despite at least four hours of talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the possibility of armed confrontation in Europe was "serious," and that no gaps were bridged during the critical dialogue between Moscow and at least 30 NATO countries. Meanwhile, both NATO and Russia also emphasised the importance of persistent discussions, particularly on arms control and missile deployment, as well as NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe.

image: AP