Ever since the Taliban takeover, the UN agencies and the international community have raised concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan as the caretaker government has been introducing rules to curb the rights of females. In the latest development, the European Union(EU) Parliament is hosting "Afghan Women Days" on February 1 and February 2 to address and shed light on the dire situation of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power. The high-level conference has the members of the EU Parliament in attendance along with prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament's 2021 Shakarov Prize, activists, UN representatives and representatives from several other international organizations, according to ANI.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament expressed views on the Taliban's gender discrimination against Afghan women. Metsola asserted that humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. She pointed out that Afghan women are being targeted and highlighted that a violent crackdown was undertaken against the women activists. She further added that the Taliban needs to respect the rights of women. Moderator Maria Arena, Chair of Sub-Committee on human rights highlighted that despite the promises made by the Taliban, the women in Afghanistan do not have access to education and health care. She added that Europe is determined to witness a "better future for Afghanistan".

"Taliban promised no society but humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan under Taliban. Women are being subjugated and targeted. Violent crackdown and disappearance of women activists," Roberta Metsola said as per ANI.

Situation 'much more worse' than reported in Media: Sima Samar

Sima Samar, human rights advocate, former Minister of Women's Affairs and former chair of the Afghan Independent, Human Rights Commission thanked the European Union for organizing the program. Sima Simar highlighted that the situation on the ground is "much more worse" than what is being reported in the media or projected on social media. She added, "Afghanistan has been a collective failure of its people, the Afghan govt. and the international community." Sima Samar urged the international community to not abandon Afghanistan and added that the women are treated as second-grade citizens in Afghanistan and the education system has been destroyed by the Taliban.

Angelina Jolie calls for participation of women in decision making

In her remarks, Sima Samar pointed out that the Taliban has closed Afghanistan Human Rights Commission and even replaced the Ministry of Women Affairs and insisted that human rights violation against women has become a "norm" in Afghanistan. Angelina Jolie, UNHCR special envoy called on the Taliban to open schools for women in Afghanistan and allow the women to participate in politics, work and decision making. In addition to the conference, a series of workshops will be organised on Tuesday and Wednesday with participants discussing issues related to Afghanistan, such as future perspectives for women in the country.

