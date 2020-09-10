EU Parliament Suspends Suu Kyi's Sakharov Prize Privileges Over Rohingya Crisis

The European Parliament formally suspended Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi from the Sakharov Prize Community because of her “acceptance of the ongoing crimes” against Rohingya Muslims. European Parliament had awarded Suu Kyi for outstanding work in the field of human rights in 1990, a year before she received Nobel Peace Prize.

The parliament said that the decision to exclude Myanmar leader from all activities of the Community of Sakharov Prize laureates is a response to her “failure to act and her acceptance of the ongoing crimes” against the Rohingya community. She will no longer be able to take part in events for laureates.

“The Sakharov Prize Community connects MEPs, laureates, and civil society to increase cooperation on human rights action in Brussels and internationally,” said the parliament.

“It serves as a channel of communication that enables the laureates and Parliament to address jointly human rights violations and issues,” it added.

However, the prize has not been withdrawn and the removal of Sakharov Prize privileges is largely symbolic. Last year, Suu Kyi defended Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the allegations of the genocide of Rohingya Muslims. The Nobel laureate questioned the accusations of “genocidal intent” citing that the state actively investigates and punishes anyone involved in wrongdoing.

Myanmar on genocide allegations

Myanmar’s government-appointed panel failed to find any ‘genocidal intent’ behind the displacement of Rohingya Muslims from the Rakhine state. The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) submitted a 461-page final report on January 20 after holding its 15th meeting in Nay Pyi Taw.

“The ICOE has not found any evidence suggesting that these killings or acts of displacement were committed pursuant to an intent or plan to destroy the Muslim or any other community in northern Rakhine State,” said the panel in a statement.

The panel acknowledged that war crimes, serious human rights violations, and violations of domestic law took place during the security operations between August 25 - September 5, 2017. According to the report, although the serious crimes and violations were committed by multiple actors, the panel found reasonable grounds to believe that members of Myanmar’s security forces were also involved.

